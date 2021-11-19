Celebrity Trainer Tells Chancery Franchise Owes Legal Fees

By Leslie Pappas (November 19, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- A New York celebrity fitness trainer embroiled in lawsuits with the California company that bought her franchise argued at a half-day trial in Delaware's Chancery Court Friday that it should pay her legal fees to cover the disputes. Anna Kaiser, who developed the dance-based cardio workout AKT and boasts Shakira and Kelly Ripa as among her celebrity clients, said that AKT Franchise LLC, the franchise company that Irvine-based Xponential Fitness LLC created to buy her brand in March 2018, owed her the legal fees because she was a manager of the company's board. AKT Franchise acknowledged that Kaiser was a manager...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS