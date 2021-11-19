Fed. Circ. Case Sunk Bid For $600M Damages In Comcast Trial

By Ryan Davis (November 19, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has explained why a patent owner that had been seeking $600 million from Comcast was prevented from presenting any damages theories at a September infringement trial, citing a recent Federal Circuit ruling seen as raising the bar for damages disclosures. Judge Richard G. Andrews of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on Wednesday issued an opinion detailing his reasoning for keeping the jury from considering damages in a trial where a California company called NexStep Inc. had accused Comcast of infringing its remote control patents. The jury found that Comcast's Xfinity app had infringed one...

