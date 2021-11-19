NYC Lawyer Charged With Straw Donor Matching Funds Scam

By Max Jaeger (November 19, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- A politically connected New York City lawyer orchestrated a straw donor scheme to bilk Gotham's public campaign matching funds program and boost Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin's failed city comptroller bid, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Friday. Gerald Migdol, 71, of Migdol & Migdol LLP and real estate development group the Migdol Organization, was arrested Friday and hit with fraud, conspiracy and aggravated identity theft charges. Prosecutors say he made donations in others' names between October 2019 and January of this year so that his preferred candidate could reap more money from the city's 8-to-1 matching funds program. "Public programs, such...

