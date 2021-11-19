Texas Judge Stands By Ruling In United Airlines Vaccine Fight

By Katie Buehler (November 19, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday stood by his decision allowing United Airlines Inc. to enforce its COVID-19 vaccine mandate that places certain exempted employees on unpaid leave, denying a proposed class's reconsideration request in a short, sharply worded order defending his ruling. U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman pushed back against the proposed class's claim that he overlooked lost job opportunities for employees granted medical or religious exemptions to the requirement who were placed on temporary unpaid leave when he decided Nov. 8 to allow the policy to remain in place. The judge called the group's argument "unfounded" and cited...

