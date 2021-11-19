Exec Says He Caught Heat For Saying Tinder Was Shipshape

By Stewart Bishop (November 19, 2021, 10:02 PM EST) -- A Tinder co-founder and chief strategy officer on Friday told a New York state jury how former Match Group CEO Greg Blatt berated him and other Tinder managers for giving a rosy take on the company's prospects to banks tasked with valuing the popular dating app, in the second week of trial in a suit targeting Barry Diller's media empire. Jonathan Badeen, the executive who came up with Tinder's distinctive "swipe right" and "swipe left" system of evaluating prospective dates, described how Blatt was enraged after he heard of a meeting between bankers and Tinder management at which they expressed enthusiasm for the...

