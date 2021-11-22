Nike, Skechers Settle 3 Sneaker Patent Suits In Calif.

By Rachel Scharf (November 22, 2021, 5:02 PM EST) -- Nike Inc. and Skechers USA Inc. have reached a confidential deal to end three Los Angeles federal court lawsuits in their long-running battle over sneaker patents, according to filings Friday. For years, Skechers has been fighting off three different suits alleging that it infringed Nike's patent-protected cushioning technologies and sneaker design patents. The disputes were all resolved during a Nov. 16 JAMS mediation session before retired U.S. District Judge James Holderman, the companies' lawyers said. Nike and Skechers have agreed to "principal settlement terms" and are in the process of drafting a confidential final agreement, according to mediation reports filed in...

