Facebook Can Unfriend Fake Ad Click Row, Judge Rules

By Craig Clough (November 22, 2021, 4:34 PM EST) -- A California federal judge granted Facebook an early win Friday in a suit lodged by an advertiser who claimed Facebook charged it for bogus clicks, saying "there is nothing in the record suggesting that Facebook charged plaintiff for a click by a fake account." U.S. District Judge William Alsup granted Facebook's motion to dismiss the complaint with prejudice, finding the claims of advertiser DotStrategy Co. did not hold up to scrutiny when the specific disclaimer language of Facebook's terms are analyzed. A statement from Facebook about how it would handle potentially invalid clicks for an advertiser paying per click was "the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS