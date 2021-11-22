Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Women Lob Class Claims At Health Co. Over Mud Product

By Rosie Manins (November 22, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- A Canadian wellness company is marketing and selling a mud-based product that contains harmful levels of toxic heavy metals, a group of Georgia women claimed in a proposed class action filed in a Georgia federal court.

The four women alleged in the Northern District of Georgia on Friday that they were physically and economically harmed by purchasing and using the health supplement powder and/or tablets from BlackOxygen Organics, an Ontario-based company with a Wyoming subsidiary.

BlackOxygen makes its product from the mud of Moose Creek Bog in Ontario, claiming the high levels of fulvic acid in the peat boosts general well-being...

