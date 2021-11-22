High Court Won't Disturb NJ's Escape From Bistate Agency

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 22, 2021, 11:04 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined to disturb New Jersey's victory in its fight to escape what it considered to be an unnecessary, outdated agency tasked with policing the shipping port shared by the Garden State and New York, according to an order list released Monday. The justices denied the petition by the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor to undo a Third Circuit panel's precedential decision in June 2020 that the state is insulated from the agency's lawsuit seeking to block the state's withdrawal from the more than 60-year-old institution. The panel's decision had toppled a summary judgment win for the...

