3 Firms Will Lead Consolidated Mattel Suit In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (November 22, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- Robbins LLP, Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP and Bragar Eagel & Squire PC will lead a consolidated derivative lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court against toy giant Mattel Inc. and its officers over $109 million in tax reporting errors for two fiscal quarters in 2017. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III signed off on an order Friday that appointed the three firms as co-lead counsel in the consolidated investor suit, with DeLeeuw Law LLC and Halloran Farkas & Kittila LLP to serve as Delaware counsel. The order consolidated three derivative suits filed by investors who had demanded Mattel's board consider bringing claims...

