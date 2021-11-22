Ex-Sterne Agee Analyst Banned From Trading Securities

By Katryna Perera (November 22, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday banned a former Sterne Agee managing director from trading securities and ordered him to pay a $100,000 penalty after the court found him liable for aiding and abetting a scheme to bribe a pensions manager. Monday's order by U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe is the final judgment against John Paulsen, who was initially sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018. Following a video bench trial in the summer of 2020, Judge Gardephe ruled that while working at Sterne Agee & Leach Inc., Paulsen was aware of and substantially assisted a...

