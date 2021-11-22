Mass. Navy Contractor Pays $3.5M To Duck Feds' Civil Claims

By Rachel Scharf (November 22, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc. will pay $3.5 million to stave off civil allegations that the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based government contractor overcharged the U.S. Navy in 2016, Boston's federal law enforcement office announced Monday. In exchange for the restitution payment, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts released Draper from civil liability for breach of contract, payment by mistake or unjust enrichment in connection with the alleged overcharges. The settlement, signed Thursday, does not bar criminal prosecution against the company or civil litigation against any individuals. According to the government, Draper violated the Federal Acquisition Regulation by improperly billing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS