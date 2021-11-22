J&J Talc Claimants Vow To End Unit's 'Bad Faith' Ch. 11 Case

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 22, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- Cancer patients seeking to hold Johnson & Johnson liable for asbestos-tainted talcum powder plan to fight a "bad faith" Chapter 11 case they say was launched solely to stave off about 38,000 lawsuits, a New Jersey bankruptcy court heard Monday. During a conference in the Chapter 11 case of a J&J spinoff created to shoulder the company's billions of dollars in mass tort liability, attorney David J. Molton of Brown Rudnick LLP indicated that the talc claimants committee intends to file a motion to dismiss the bankruptcy. The spinoff, LTL Management LLC, and its subsequent bankruptcy petition were "engineered" for the...

