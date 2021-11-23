Kobe Bryant's Widow Hits LA County For Crash Pics Defense

By Max Jaeger (November 23, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- A lawyer for Kobe Bryant's widow slammed Los Angeles County officials on Tuesday for a lack of "accountability" after they asked a court to find that sheriff's deputies did not violate her rights when they shared photos of the NBA star's fatal helicopter crash. Vanessa Bryant sued the county, its fire and sheriff's departments, and a handful of individual sheriff's deputies in October 2020, alleging negligence, invasion of privacy and liability for violating her 14th Amendment rights. The case was sparked by revelations that first responders passed around images of the January 2020 crash that killed Kobe Bryant, the Bryants' daughter Gianna,...

