Insurer Says It's Off The Hook For $32M Kraft Heinz Verdict

By Celeste Bott (November 22, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- The Continental Insurance Co. asked an Illinois state court Friday to declare it owes no coverage for a $32 million damages award in a suit brought by a worker alleging his wife died of mesothelioma as a result of asbestos exposure through his work at a facility owned by Kraft Heinz. In its declaratory judgment complaint filed against Kraft Heinz and Mondelez International Inc. in Cook County, the insurance company says Mondelez claims it owes coverage obligations to both companies for the underlying lawsuit, stemming from commercial general liability insurance policies Continental issued to Oscar Mayer Foods Corp. in the 1980s....

