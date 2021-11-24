No COVID Coverage For Canceled TV Show, Insurer Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 24, 2021, 11:24 AM EST) -- An insurance company said it doesn't have to pay a television and production company for the cancellation of its TV show because it hasn't demonstrated or proved that the cancellation was due to the pandemic. In a complaint filed Friday, Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. asked a Georgia federal court to determine it doesn't owe coverage to a Jax Media LLC subsidiary, contending that the media company never notified the insurer that Pop, the show's television network, had canceled the second season of "Florida Girls" weeks before the pandemic paused production in mid-March 2020. The insurer claims that "defendants have not responded...

