Djibouti Says Bid For $486M Award Imperils Sovereign Rights

By Victoria McKenzie (November 24, 2021, 6:55 PM EST) -- The Republic of Djibouti told a federal judge that U.S. federal courts have no jurisdiction to enforce a $486 million arbitration award over a terminated deep-water port venture, arguing that the enforcement petition threatens the nation's right to control its territory and national resources. In a reply brief filed Nov. 22 in D.C. federal court, the East African nation argued that the attorneys who filed to uphold the arbitration award didn't have the authority or capacity to act on behalf of the joint venture company Doraleh Container Terminal because the company had already been taken over by a Djibouti court-appointed administrator....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS