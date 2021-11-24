Foreign Army Recruits Streamline Cert. Bid In Discharge Suit

By Grace Dixon (November 24, 2021, 5:02 PM EST) -- A cohort of foreign-born military recruits renewed their push for class certification in their suit claiming the U.S. Army discharged them without proper notice, dropping two subclasses that separated soldiers based on the reason for their discharge. The proposed class of noncitizens who enlisted through the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest program, which offers participants an expedited path to citizenship in exchange for military service, told the D.C. federal court Monday that because the foreign-born recruits shared overarching questions about how the Army handled discharges when the program was halted, the different reasons cited for individual discharges were irrelevant....

