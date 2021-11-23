Monsanto Tells Justices $25M Roundup Verdict Must Fall

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 23, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- Monsanto told the U.S. Supreme Court that if an award of $25 million over claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer is allowed to stand, it will cause "far-reaching harm" to American businesses. The company asked the high court Monday to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling that affirmed the jury award to Edwin Hardeman, a California man who successfully claimed that repeated exposure to Roundup led to his cancer diagnosis. Monsanto said the decision inappropriately transfers control over a product's safety warning from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the California jury that decided the case in the trial court....

