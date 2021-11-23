DOJ Can't Use Wire Act On Nonsports Bets, Court Hears

By Jack Queen (November 23, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- A gambling and lottery services giant asked a Rhode Island federal court on Tuesday to nullify a U.S. Department of Justice legal opinion that it says criminalizes internet-connected gambling under the Wire Act. International Game Technology PLC, the largest gambling and lottery service provider in the U.S., asked the court to rule that the Wire Act only prohibits interstate communications related to sports betting, contrary to a 2018 DOJ Office of Legal Counsel opinion that applied the law to gambling of all types. The cost of compliance with that opinion would be "overwhelming and debilitating," IGT said. "The lottery and gaming...

