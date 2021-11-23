Ladder Capital Loans $59M For Queens Studio Property

By Andrew McIntyre (November 23, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- Ladder Capital Finance has loaned $59 million for a Queens mixed-use property that includes storage space for cars used for filming, borrower-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle said Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. assisted borrower Mult Lots LLC on the loan, which is for The Film Factory. The 141,000-square-foot property has a mix of studio production, office, light industrial space and retail space, JLL said Tuesday. The property is located in the Ridgewood neighborhood of Queens, at 48-05 Metropolitan Ave. The closest subway station, DeKalb Avenue, is located roughly a mile south of the property. "This refinancing supports The Film Factory's continued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS