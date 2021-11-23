Ex-PlayStation Worker Accuses Sony Of Gender Bias

By Hailey Konnath (November 23, 2021, 11:22 PM EST) -- A former employee for the Sony arm responsible for the PlayStation gaming console hit the company with gender discrimination claims, claiming in a lawsuit that Sony tolerates and cultivates a work environment in which women are paid less and denied promotions more often than their male counterparts. Emma Majo, who worked for Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC's headquarters in San Mateo, California, said in her complaint that she was fired earlier this year after speaking out about the rampant gender bias in her male-dominated department. She said the alleged discrimination affects all employees who identify as female. "Female employees are subjected to...

