Apple Sues NSO Group Over IPhone Hacking

By Ben Kochman (November 23, 2021, 8:26 PM EST) -- Apple sued the surveillance software company NSO Group Tuesday, claiming the Israel-based company breached U.S. federal law by remotely breaking into users' iPhones, allowing its clients to spy on and even record targets without their knowledge. NSO agents exploited a vulnerability in Apple's iMessage platform to install its Pegasus malware on a "small number" of iPhone users' devices without the users having to click on a malicious file, Apple said in a suit filed in California federal court. Once the spyware company gained access to the devices, it had the power to monitor users' text messages, emails and browsing history and activate an unwitting target's...

