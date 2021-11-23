Industry Lines Up Against Biden NEPA Changes

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 23, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- Energy, agriculture, construction, manufacturing and other business groups have come out swinging against the Biden administration's efforts to roll back Trump-era changes to environmental reviews that were seen as industry friendly. Thousands of comments poured in to the White House Council on Environmental Quality before Monday's deadline on the CEQ's proposed rule to amend National Environmental Policy Act implementing regulations. The CEQ said it's taking a two-step approach to changes, with the first phase dealing with some important issues the Biden administration wanted to address quickly, with a second phase to come that could touch on a variety of other things....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS