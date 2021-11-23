Uber Wins Arbitration Bid In NJ Drivers' Wage Claims Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 23, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- New Jersey's chief federal judge ruled Tuesday in a published opinion that a proposed class of Uber drivers must arbitrate their wage and hour claims because they don't fall within a federal arbitration law exemption for transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce. Adding to the growing body of case law tackling the thorny issue of whether gig economy workers are free from arbitration under Section 1 of the Federal Arbitration Act, U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson reasoned that Uber Technologies Inc. drivers generally focus on providing local rides and not specifically ferrying passengers across state lines, though that may happen...

