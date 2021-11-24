7th Circ. Tosses Iraq War Vet's VA Suit As Duplication

By Mike Curley (November 24, 2021, 2:41 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has thrown out a suit from an Iraq War veteran alleging the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was negligent in its treatment of her before and after a "botched" breast reduction surgery, saying the Wisconsin district court was right to find it was a duplication of a previous suit. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of Bobbie Jo Scholz's suit against the U.S. government, saying despite her arguments seeking to separate out claims from her previous suit, both actions are based on the same conduct and allegations. According to the opinion, Scholz was honorably discharged following...

