Real Estate Rumors: Brookwood, SRM Development, Tricera

By Andrew McIntyre (November 24, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- Brookwood Financial Partners has picked up a Boca Raton, Florida, office building for $29.1 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for 5901 N.W. Broken Sound Parkway, a 101,940-square-foot office building, and the seller is an entity managed by investors Anuj Grover and Mark Corlew, according to the report. SRM Development is buying a Studio City, California, development site and plans to build a senior-living complex there, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The company has a deal to buy 11611 Ventura Blvd., a 100,400-square-foot site, and plans to build 129 assisted-living apartments, 16 detached senior-living townhomes and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS