Convicted Ex-Insys Execs Must Pay $48.3M To Victims

By Brian Dowling (November 24, 2021, 1:02 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors in the Insys Therapeutics Inc. opioid kickback case won a fight over how much the founder and former executives owe victims, as a Boston federal judge on Tuesday ordered up the $48.3 million restitution sum requested by the government. The First Circuit's opinion in August reopened the fight over restitution for the former Insys executives convicted of running a kickback scheme with co-conspirator doctors who would dish out prescriptions for the company's fentanyl spray Subsys. The appeals court told U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs to take another look at the "insupportable" calculations that led the judge to order...

