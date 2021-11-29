Best Practices In Preparation For FCPA Enforcement Surge

By Norman Harrison (November 29, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- Over the past several months, the Biden administration has clearly signaled its intention to substantially increase resources and tools relating to enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. John Carlin, former acting deputy attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice, said in an Oct. 5 speech that the agency has created a new squad of embedded Federal Bureau of Investigation agents that will expand the DOJ's capability to investigate bribery and corruption. He also remarked on the department's plans to develop more sophisticated data mining and other big data analytical capabilities as investigative tools. He emphasized that "it's going to...

