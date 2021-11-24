Broker Can't Duck Suit Over Fake Golf Tournament Tickets

By Donald Morrison (November 24, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge won't let a ticket broker escape claims alleging that it sold a golf travel agent fake passes to the Masters Tournament, rejecting arguments that the claims aren't specific enough. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge J. Randall Hall denied a bid by Mullins Sports and Entertainment LLC to dismiss a fraud and racketeering suit filed by Golf Travel LLC, saying claims against yet-unnamed defendants should reasonably become more clear through the discovery process. Mullins Sports argued in a motion to dismiss filed in May that federal courts don't allow fictitious parties to be named in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS