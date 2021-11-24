Court Sides With Celeb Chef In 'By Chloe' Brand Row

By Rick Archer (November 24, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge Wednesday reaffirmed a year-and-a-half-old arbitration decision that celebrity chef Chloe Coscarelli is entitled to a half share of her "By Chloe" restaurant chain now that the business has emerged from a COVID-caused bankruptcy. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman also found in his order that the restaurant chain had breached its contract with Coscarelli by using her "By Chloe" brand on packaged food, but that it had been within its rights to continue using the name for the restaurants themselves. Coscarelli, who rose to fame as the first vegan chef to win on the Food Network program...

