Alberta Plans Keystone XL Trade Claim Against US

By Keith Goldberg (November 24, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- Alberta's energy minister said Wednesday that the Canadian province will take the U.S. to arbitration over President Joe Biden yanking the Keystone XL pipeline's permit, two days after developer TC Energy Corp. launched its own arbitration claim. The government of Alberta, which invested more than $1 billion in the Keystone XL project, is preparing to lodge a claim under the North American Free Trade Agreement over Biden's cancellation of the pipeline's cross-border permit on his first day in office, Minister of Energy Sonya Savage said. "Alberta's government invested in KXL because of the long-term economic benefits it would have provided to...

