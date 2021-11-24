Lead Atty Disqualified In Ga. Borrowers' Mortgage Rates Case

By Rosie Manins (November 24, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- A Georgia business court judge has partially disqualified the lead attorney for four Georgia companies that borrowed $51 million in federally guaranteed mortgages, saying he can't represent them in their loan rates case against the lenders if it goes to trial. Judge Sara L. Doyle, sitting in the Georgia State-wide Business Court, granted on Monday a motion by the defendant lenders to disqualify lead plaintiff attorney Charles A. Gower of Charles A. Gower PC from being a trial attorney in the case. Gower owns 50% of two of the plaintiff companies, Overlook Gardens Properties LLC and Creekwood Apartments LLC, for which...

