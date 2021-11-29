Roy Moore Urges 2nd Circ. To Revisit Tossed Defamation Suit

By Andrew Strickler (November 29, 2021, 1:48 PM EST) -- A consent form signed by former Alabama judge Roy Moore for a Showtime program featuring comedian Sacha Baron Cohen on which he was mocked as a pedophile was "void and inoperative," Moore has told the Second Circuit. Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore wants the Second Circuit to restart his dismissed defamation case against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. (AP Photo/File) In a bid to restart his dismissed $95 million defamation suit, Moore and his wife argued that the consent form was part of a "shady and disgusting endeavor" to fraudulently induce him into an interview with Cohen. But a...

