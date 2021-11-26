UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (November 26, 2021, 3:20 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen Carillion, the collapsed construction firm, sue its auditors KPMG, Nissan take action against its former global general counsel over confidential information and the founder of a British couture fashion brand targeted by a major investor. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Santander Asset Finance PLC v. Dixon Santander Asset Finance PLC filed a part 7 claim on Nov. 24 against Richard Dixon, the former managing director of Just Vans Self Drive Ltd., which supplied vehicles for hire. In May, the High Court struck out Dixon's suit against Santander and Sweden's...

