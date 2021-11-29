Aggrieved Chinese Sellers Fight Amazon's Arbitration Bid

By Caroline Simson (November 29, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- A group of Chinese third-party sellers are arguing that Amazon can't force them to arbitrate their proposed class action for allegedly withholding money owed to them after their accounts were terminated, calling an underlying arbitration clause unenforceable. The sellers told a California court Friday that the arbitration clause in their agreement with Amazon.com Inc. isn't fair since sellers who agree to do business with the company have no choice but to sign the arbitration clause. Moreover, the arbitration clause improperly limits their rights to proceed with a class action claim, according to the brief. The sellers argued that that makes the...

