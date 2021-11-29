Oreos Fudged Cookie Ad Ingredients, Customer Says

By Lauren Berg (November 29, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- The company behind the Oreo cookie and Ritz cracker brands shouldn't be advertising its Oreo Fudge Cremes as "fudge covered" because the product doesn't contain essential fudge ingredients, according to a proposed class action in New York federal court. Instead of using milk fat, Mondelez Global LLC uses a mixture of palm oils and nonfat milk to make its fudge-covered mint creme Oreos, which misleads customers into believing the cookies are covered in real fudge, according to the complaint filed Sunday by Christopher Leonard. A recent complaint claims Mondelez Global LLC shouldn't be advertising its Oreo Fudge Cremes as "fudge covered"...

