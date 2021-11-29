Epic Fights Apple's Bid To Pause App Store Order

By J. Edward Moreno (November 29, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- Epic Games has urged the Ninth Circuit to let app developers steer users to payment methods outside of Apple's system until the court resolves the tech giant's appeal of a court order requiring it to allow alternative transaction routes. Apple hasn't proved that "it will suffer irreparable harm absent a stay" of the order, Epic argued in a motion filed Friday, responding to Apple's request for a stay of the order, which was issued as an injunction against the anti-steering rules. In the stay request, filed a week earlier, Apple asserted that the requirement will "harm customers, developers, and Apple itself." Specifically, Apple...

