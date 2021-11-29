Holmes Says Ex-Theranos Exec Controlled And Abused Her

By Dorothy Atkins (November 29, 2021, 10:07 PM EST) -- Elizabeth Holmes testified in her criminal fraud trial Monday that she began dating former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani after she was raped in college, initially viewing the older man as her protector before the relationship devolved into a 10-year nightmare of obsessive control and sexual abuse. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes testified Monday that former company executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) During the fourth and final day of Holmes' direct examination, she recounted meeting Balwani in 2005 as an 18-year-old student while studying abroad in China, when Balwani was 38. She said Balwani told her that he had...

