NY Village Asks High Court To Overturn Cayuga Bingo Ruling

By Joyce Hanson (November 30, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- The village of Union Springs, New York, has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Second Circuit ruling that the village can't block the Cayuga Nation from offering electronic bingo, saying the appellate court misapplied both a 2005 high court decision and federal law. The Second Circuit's ruling misapplies the Supreme Court's decision in City of Sherrill v. Oneida Indian Nation of New York, which prohibits tribes within the state from asserting sovereignty over fee lands recently purchased from non-Native Americans, even if the lands are located within a tribe's historic reservation, Union Springs told the high court in its...

