Biden Seeks Input On US-EU Export Control Collab

By Alyssa Aquino (November 29, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- The Biden administration requested public feedback Monday on how it can best cooperate with the European Union on export controls, one of the trade issues the two governments had pledged to tackle together earlier this year. The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security instructed the public to discuss how to increase the efficiency and transparency of U.S. and E.U. export control regimes, particularly their controls over emerging technologies, a term historically understood to cover artificial intelligence and green energy. The agency further sought out "specific and concrete examples" in which transatlantic collaboration on export controls could enhance international...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS