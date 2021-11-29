Feds Defend Contractor Vax Order As Setting Deal Terms

By Morgan Conley (November 29, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- The Biden administration is fighting several states' bid to keep vaccination requirements out of future federal contracts, arguing that it is entitled to attach terms to keep the government running efficiently by reducing the number of workers who could fall sick and miss work. The federal government on Friday urged the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia to reject a motion for a preliminary injunction by Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia. The coalition of states is asking the court to enjoin a September executive order that requires COVID-19 safety protocols and vaccination requirements...

