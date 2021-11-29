Postmates Ends Misclassification Dispute After Arbitration

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 29, 2021, 3:43 PM EST) -- Three Postmates couriers ended their proposed class action alleging the company misclassified them as independent contractors, as a Massachusetts federal judge on Monday signed off on the settlements the workers reached with the food delivery provider during arbitration. A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday signed off on the settlements the workers reached with Postmates during arbitration. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns confirmed in his order the judgments Postmates Inc. reached with workers Damon Immediato, Stephen Levine and Eric Wickberg during arbitration, dismissing claims the company misclassified the workers as independent contractors...

