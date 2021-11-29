Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CWA Drops Arbitration Suit Against AT&T After NLRB Ruling

By Rosie Manins (November 29, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- Communications Workers of America dismissed its case against AT&T for refusing to arbitrate a grievance on Monday, after a National Labor Relations Board regional director made a related ruling in the wireless giant's favor.

The CWA and AT&T Mobility Services LLC both stipulated to dismissal of the case, filed in the Northern District of Georgia in February 2020, each agreeing to bear their own costs and fees. No explanation for the decision was provided by the parties.

It came after a Georgia federal judge ordered them to try to resolve the dispute, in light of a Nov. 3 ruling by Atlanta-based...

