Capacitor Makers Owe $427M For Price-Fixing, Jury Told

By Hannah Albarazi (November 29, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- A California federal jury heard opening statements Monday in a sprawling antitrust suit by a certified class of about 1,800 companies alleging that three capacitor makers participated in a decadelong global conspiracy to fix prices on the electronic part, with counsel for the capacitor buyers arguing for $427 million in damages. A seven-person jury heard opening statements from the direct purchaser plaintiffs followed by defendants Matsuo Electric Co. Ltd., Nippon Chemi-con Corp. and United Chemi-Con Inc. over whether the defendants owe plaintiffs $427 million in overcharges stemming from the price-fixing scheme. The case initially went to trial in March 2020 but...

