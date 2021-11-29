Facebook Shareholder Can't Appeal Chancery Court Stay

By Leslie Pappas (November 29, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- An individual Facebook shareholder whose derivative lawsuit was stayed by Delaware's Chancery Court while a similar class action over the Cambridge Analytica scandal moved ahead may not appeal the stay to Delaware's Supreme Court. In an opinion issued Monday, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III refused shareholder Robert A. Feuer's application for certification of interlocutory appeal, saying it didn't break any ground, raise new questions of law or reflect any "exceptional circumstances" that would require the higher court's review. "Feuer's focus on the court's 'erroneous' assessment of his specific complaint exposes the real reason he seeks appellate review," the vice chancellor...

