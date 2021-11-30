Poultry Execs Want Antitrust Charges Tossed Amid Trial

By J. Edward Moreno (November 30, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- A group of 10 former poultry executives currently on trial for allegedly participating in a sprawling scheme among some of the nation's largest poultry producers to fix the price of chicken is pushing to be acquitted on antitrust charges in the federal government's probe. In a series of filings Monday, the former executives poked holes in the U.S. Department of Justice's presentation to the jury thus far, saying it failed to prove that they knowingly entered into agreements to fix prices or rig bids of broiler chickens. The filings come after 21 days of trial, in which the defendants say prosecutors...

