T-Mobile Investor Sues Over Massive Data Breach

By Katryna Perera (November 30, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- A long-term T-Mobile stockholder launched a derivative suit against the telecom giant's current board of directors, alleging they misled investors about the company's protection of consumer data and failed to take substantial steps to prevent a massive data breach that occurred in August. Harold Litwin filed his complaint in Washington state federal court on Monday. The complaint names most of T-Mobile's current board of directors, including T-Mobile President and CEO G. Michael Sievert. Litwin brings claims of violations of the Securities Exchange Act, breaches of fiduciary duty and waste of corporate assets. According to the complaint, T-Mobile has been frequently targeted...

