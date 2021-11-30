Manulife Investment Lands $4.7B For Infrastructure Fund

By McCord Pagan (November 30, 2021, 2:04 PM EST) -- Manulife Investment Management said Tuesday it closed on its largest fund, a $4.65 billion infrastructure-focused pool of money that will focus on assets such as renewable energy and storage, transportation and utilities. Manulife Infrastructure Fund II LP is the wealth and asset manager's second infrastructure fund and will benefit from the group's experience in such areas, it said in a statement. Manulife has more than $54 billion in private market capabilities across assets such as real estate, private equity and agriculture, it said. "We are pleased to announce such a successful fundraise, which well-exceeded our target and the size of our...

