Bridge Player Must Arbitrate Ban Challenge In US

By Morgan Conley (November 30, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal court has sided with the United States Bridge Federation and agreed that professional bridge player Huub Bertens' challenge of his seven-year playing ban belongs before the American Arbitration Association, not the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee ruled Monday that a competitor agreement signed by Bertens included a binding and enforceable written agreement to arbitrate disputes over any USBF decision, including disagreements over disciplinary actions, before the AAA. The court said Bertens was therefore wrong to turn to the CAS to fight a USBF tribunal's January decision to ban him from...

